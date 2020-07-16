9 more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab; 298 fresh cases take tally to 9,094

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 230 while 298 new cases took the tally to 9,094. Four fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, two in Jalandhar and one each in Gurdaspur, Patiala and Kapurthala, according to the medical bulletin. Ludhiana, one of the worst affected districts, reported 49 cases, followed by 39 in Jalandhar, 28 each in Amritsar and Patiala, 24 in Fazilka, and 17 in Bathinda among others.

Of the fresh cases, four were foreign returnees and 13 had a travel history to other states, the bulletin said. As many as of 410 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 6,277 people have been cured of the infection so far, it said.

There are 2,587 active cases in the state as of now, it added. Ludhiana continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 1,632 cases, followed by 1,467 in Jalandhar, 1,160 in Amritsar and 776 in Patiala among others.

Seven patients are critical and on ventilator support while 58 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 4,29,832 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said.