Maha: Amravati records 30 new COVID-19 cases, one death

At least 30 persons tested positive for coronavirus and one person died of the deadly infection in Amravati district of Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said. A 60-year-old man from Ishabgoan succumbed to COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, taking the toll to 37 in the district, the official said.

With the detection of 30 fresh cases, the tally in Amravati has reached 1,089, he said. At least 49 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 716, he said.

As on Thursday, there are 336 active cases, which includes 15 patients undergoing treatment in Nagpur, the official added.