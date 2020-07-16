Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic upheaval creates 'perfect storm' for land rights abuses

From forced displacement to conflict over resources, the coronavirus pandemic has created a "perfect storm" for land rights abuses - and the situation is likely to worsen, researchers and activists warned on Thursday. The migration of men to rural areas due to lockdowns and job losses has increased competition over land, with a disproportionate impact on women, said organizers of a land rights webinar.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:04 IST
Pandemic upheaval creates 'perfect storm' for land rights abuses
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

From forced displacement to conflict over resources, the coronavirus pandemic has created a "perfect storm" for land rights abuses - and the situation is likely to worsen, researchers and activists warned on Thursday.

The migration of men to rural areas due to lockdowns and job losses has increased competition over land, with a disproportionate impact on women, said organizers of a land rights webinar. In Brazil, for example, vulnerable groups like widows and indigenous people are being forced to give up their land - sometimes even by neighbors, said Patricia Chaves, director of Espaco Feminista, a Brazilian charity.

"The pandemic has increased and deepened the problems of (land and housing) informality ... posing a huge threat to women's land rights, indigenous land rights, the Black population," she added. Health-related shutdowns of administrative offices have also halted key legal processes aimed at establishing land rights in minority communities and slums, Chaves said on the discussion organized by the SDG Land Momentum Group, a global network.

As countries bolster economies battered by the pandemic, more resources may be privatized, hurting rural communities who often do not have formal titles, according to the Oakland Institute, a think tank. National economies are crumbling at the same time that governments are stretched thin and citizens have greater needs, said Diana Fletschner, a senior director at Landesa, a U.S.-based nonprofit. ​

"It's a perfect storm," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, noting the context creates "an opportunity for all stakeholders to sidestep good guidelines". "We've heard from partners in Latin America that governments that are sapped for resources are going to rely more heavily on extractive resources," she added.

"That would have implications for land rights, whether and to what extent they would defend the rights of those who depend on those lands for their livelihoods." 'LITTLE' ACTION ON DEVELOPMENT GOALS

While nearly every country in 2015 adopted global development goals that included several key aims around land access, progress has been lagging, Fletschner said. On Thursday in New York, the United Nations wrapped up an annual review that included focus on all of the land-related development goals.

"The reality is that there's not much activity" in responding to the land-related goals, said Fletschner. There have been some bright spots, she said, including new focus on gender equality in Bangladesh, key titling programs in Ecuador and Honduras, and a major land rights act passed in Liberia.

But even these are nascent moves, and "the vast majority have taken little to no action", she said. Still, pandemic recovery plans may offer a way to address some immediate concerns, said Rukshana Nanayakkara of the International Land Coalition.

"Land should be included in the long- and short-term policy agendas of the post-COVID-19 recovery," he said, urging that land-based communities be included in government stimulus packages.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Greta Thunberg: World must 'tear up' old contracts, build new systems to save climate

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said on Thursday the world needed an economic overhaul to have a chance of beating climate change and that countries should be prepared to tear up old deals and contracts to meet green targets.The 17-year-old...

Golf-LPGA's Marathon Classic in Ohio to proceed without spectators

The LPGAs Marathon Classic next month in Sylvania, Ohio will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak, tournament organisers said on Thursday. The Aug. 3-9 Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club will be held a week af...

Dutch, Hungarian opposition weighs on EU pandemic recovery plan

Opposition from the Netherlands and the threat of a Hungarian veto weighed on chances of a deal on the eve of EU talks on a mass stimulus scheme to kickstart economies hammered by the coronavirus.The 27 national EU heads will meet face-to-f...

Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing registers case against unknown persons for duping people

The Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly duping investors on the pretext of giving high returns against their money, officials said on Thursday. The case was registered on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020