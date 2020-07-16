13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sikkim; tally rises to 222

Thirteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Thursday, taking the state's coronavirus count to 222, a health official said. All the 13 cases have been reported from East Sikkim.

These patients were admitted to the isolation ward of Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Director- General-cum-Secretary of Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia, said, He said that 87 patients have been cured of the disease, while the number of active cases is 135 at present. East Sikkim has recorded 155 cases, followed by 44 in South Sikkim, 22 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.