Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves $15.2million to support Uganda’s COVID-19 response

It aims to reduce the financing gap under the National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan by boosting COVID prevention, detection, case management and the overall health system readiness.

World Bank | Kampala | Updated: 17-07-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:21 IST
World Bank approves $15.2million to support Uganda’s COVID-19 response
This funding complements other to support the World Bank has provided to Uganda in response to COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank today approved $15.2 million to support Uganda's efforts to prevent, detect and respond to COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health emergency preparedness under a new operation - the Uganda COVID19 Response and Emergency Preparedness Project. The project is financed by an IDA credit of $12.5 million and a grant of $2.7 million from the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility.

It aims to reduce the financing gap under the National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan by boosting COVID prevention, detection, case management and the overall health system readiness. This includes improving disease surveillance at points of entry and rapid laboratory diagnosis and reporting; case management with investments in the provision of equipment, training in the provision of intensive care and psychosocial support. The primary beneficiaries will be the infected persons, at-risk populations, host communities and refugees, medical and emergency personnel, medical and testing facilities, and selected national health agencies.

"Uganda has built significant capacity in managing different pandemics over the years but the COVID-19 poses unique challenges. These funds will provide the necessary resources to boost the current effort on COVID-19 but also strengthen the country's overall health security system so that it can effectively respond to future pandemics," said Tony Thompson, World Bank Country Manager for Uganda.

This funding complements other to support the World Bank has provided to Uganda in response to COVID-19. On March 31, $15 million was triggered under the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the Uganda Reproductive Maternal and Child Health Services Improvement Project to support prevention and early detection, procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers, hand sanitizers, testing kits, transport media and consumables, thermal scanners, screening equipment. Other activities include risk communication and community engagement to raise awareness about the risk factors for COVID-19. CERC funds will be replenished in additional financing currently being prepared.

In addition to the CERC activation, the closing date for the East Africa Public Health Laboratory Networking Project was extended to March 30, 2021, to enable completion of isolation facilities at the Entebbe General Hospital and Mulago National Referral Hospital. The Bank recently also approved a $300 million budget support operation that will extend subsidies and tax exemption to supplies and equipment used in the treatment of COVID-19 and provide immediate relief to individual and businesses that have been most affected by the pandemic.

"This emergency operation will help Uganda contain the COVID-19 outbreak and help bolster support in areas that are critically needed, such as in disease surveillance, testing and case management. The support provided will help scale up ongoing efforts, and ensure that Uganda's response remains swift and targeted, with the goal of minimizing the overall health impact," said Julia Mensah, Operations Officer and Task Team Leader.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya repatriates 174 nationals, stuck in Saudi Arabia due to COVID-19 pandemic

Almost 174 Kenyans who had been stuck in Saudi Arabia since March 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic were repatriated to Kenya on Wednesday, July 15, according to a news report by Tuko Kenya.The initiate was taken after the Kenyan Embassy in th...

Maha: Thane building develops cracks, residents evacuated

At least nine families were evacuated from a 20-year-old building, after it developed cracks and tilted in Khopat area of Maharashtras Thane city, a civic official said on Friday. The civic authorities have also emptied two chawls adjoining...

Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyber attack this week

Twitter Inc said late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week, an incident in which profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations were compromised.Twitter said that the hackers wer...

Queen to knight 100-year-old UK fundraiser Captain Tom on Friday

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national hero in Britain by raising millions of pounds for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become Sir Tom on Friday when he is knighted by Queen Elizabeth. The World War Two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020