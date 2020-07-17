Left Menu
NRDC, Paulmech partner to transfer COVID-19 technologies developed by SNBNCBS

The Active Respirator mask is an innovative solution to the rebreathing of carbon dioxide, exhaled moisture, and sweaty and hot environment inside the mask.

Use of these innovative products will help the users in overcoming the existing problems with masks and sanitisers available in the market. Image Credit: ANI

National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), an Enterprise of DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has entered into an agreement with M/s Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Kolkata, to transfer two COVID-19 control technologies developed by S.N. Bose National Centre For Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS), Kolkata, an Autonomous Research Institute under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The two technologies developed by SNBNCBS and transferred by NRDC are:

An Active Respirator with Attached Exhalation Valve and Suspended Particulate Matter Filter for Comfortable and Hygienic Breathing, and

Long-Lasting Nano-sanitiser with a Dispensing Antimicrobial Layer.

The Active Respirator mask is an innovative solution to the rebreathing of carbon dioxide, exhaled moisture, and sweaty and hot environment inside the mask. It also improved the clarity of speech of a person with a face mask and assures comfortable, hygienic breathing to protect the wearer from exposure to airborne contaminants.

The Long-Lasting Nano-sanitiser innovation is a solution to the problems caused by the use of the general sanitizer like dehydration of skin due to frequent use, and nature of instantaneous antimicrobial action of common sanitisers without protective role. This innovative sanitiser technology assures comfortable and hygienic hand sanitisation for a longer duration.

The Agreement was signed by Dr H Purushotham, CMD, NRDC and Shri Shanti Ranjan Paul, Director, M/s Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd online in the digital presence of Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, Government Of India and Dr Samit Kumar Ray, Director, S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Scientist Professor Samir Kumar Pal, Registrar Ms Shohini Majumder, Nodal officer of Technical Research Centre (TRC) Dr Soumen Mondal of S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Priyankan S. Sharma, Somavo Gupta of Paulmech Company and senior officials of NRDC.

Use of these innovative products will help the users in overcoming the existing problems with masks and sanitisers available in the market. Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary DSTcongratulated all the stakeholders for bringing the fruits of Science and Technology to benefit society.

(With Inputs from PIB)

