Indore records 129 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 5,761

With the detection of 129 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the tally in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has reached 5,761, a health official said on Friday. The COVID-19 cases in Indore have spiralled to triple digits for the second consecutive day.

As many as 129 new infections were detected in the district, which had recorded 136 cases on Thursday, chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia said. Of the 5,761 cases recorded so far, 4,139 patients have recovered from the infection, while 284 have died, the official said.