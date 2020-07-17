Left Menu
Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula and husband recover from COVID-19

"We are glad that all their symptoms have cleared and we are looking forward to them finishing their 14 days of the mandatory self-quarantine period," said Government Communications Director-General Phumla Williams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:36 IST
Both the Minister and her husband have been working from home during this time. Members in the private office of the Minister have also been tested. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband Charles Nqakula, who is the National Security Advisor to the President, have recovered from COVID-19.

The Minister and her husband tested positive recently and are still in self-isolation.

"We are glad that all their symptoms have cleared and we are looking forward to them finishing their 14 days of the mandatory self-quarantine period," said Government Communications Director-General Phumla Williams.

Both the Minister and her husband have been working from home during this time. Members in the private office of the Minister have also been tested.

"We once again extend our good wishes to all who have contracted COVID-19. We also extend our condolences to the many families, who have lost their loved ones due to Coronavirus.

"As a government, we urge all people to play their part by observing all the health protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask covering both the mouth and nose when in public, and practising physical distancing. Working together, we can beat Coronavirus," Williams said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

