Coronavirus patients perform yoga in Chhatarpur's COVID care centre
Coronavirus infected patients performed yoga at the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at the Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:20 IST
Coronavirus infected patients performed yoga at the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at the Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur. In an ITBP-sourced video on Friday, COVID-19 patients were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance at the COVID care centre.
"ITBP personnel conducting Yoga sessions inside Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi," tweeted ITBP on Friday. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has reported 1,18,645 COVID-19 cases, including 17,407 active cases, 97,693 cured/discharged/migrated and 3545 fatalities as of July 17. (ANI)
