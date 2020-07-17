India became the third country in the world to record more than one million coronavirus cases, while the list of U.S. states requiring face coverings in public grew as the country reported at least 70,000 new cases, a record daily jump for the seventh time this month.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * The European Union is negotiating advance purchase deals of potential COVID-19 vaccines with drugmakers Moderna, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson and biotech firms BioNtech and CureVac, two EU sources told Reuters.

* Russia will unveil a deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the pharmaceuticals giant and Oxford University, its wealth fund head said. * The reproduction rate of the novel coronavirus in the Brittany region has risen sharply in less than a week, the latest indication that the virus is again gaining momentum in France.

* Authorities urged some four million people in Spain's Catalonia to stay home, as the region battles a growing number of new coronavirus clusters. * Belgium may be at the start of a second wave of coronavirus infections after reporting a 32% increase in weekly cases, virologists said.

AMERICAS * Public health specialists who have for months warned the U.S. government that shuffling detainees among immigration detention centers would help spread COVID-19 were right, according to a Reuters review of court records and ICE data.

* Georgia governor urged all people in his state to wear masks for four weeks but refused to back down on his position banning state and local authorities from making them mandatory. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Japanese government is facing a blowback after excluding Tokyo residents from a multibillion dollar campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism, even as the capital on Friday reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases. * Hong Kong authorities reported 50 locally transmitted cases on Friday, stoking further concern about an escalating third wave of infections in the global financial hub.

* Australia's Victoria state on Friday reported a record daily increase in cases while neighbouring New South Wales said it was banning dancing, singing and mingling at weddings. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The steepest dive in cocoa demand in a decade has thrown into jeopardy a plan by top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana to guarantee some two million farmers a living wage, sources within the countries' regulators said. * Israel imposed a new weekend shutdown on Friday and tightened a series of curbs to lower infection rates.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Korea approved an early stage clinical trial of Celltrion Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment drug, making it the country's first such antibody drug to be tested on humans.

* India's Zydus Cadila plans to complete late-stage trials for its potential coronavirus vaccine in March 2021 and could produce up to 100 million doses a year if trials are successful, Chairman Pankaj Patel told Reuters. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global equity benchmarks treaded water on Friday and government bond yields edged lower as investors waited on the European Union to iron out the details of an expected 750 billion euro recovery fund. * The U.S. Congress returns to Washington on Monday with Democratic and Republican leaders agreeing that they need to pass something to soften the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but $2 trillion apart on what that something should be.

(Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Anna Rzhevkina, Devika Syamnath and Ramakrishnan M; Edited by Arun Koyyur, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)