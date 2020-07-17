Diabetics need strict sugar control during COVID-19 pandemic: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said people suffering from diabetes have an immuno-comprised status, which tends to reduce their resistance and make them more vulnerable to coronavirus-like infections as well as consequent complications. Singh, also a doctor, said even though the COVID-related death rate in India has been low as compared to other countries, most of the fatalities which occurred in the country were among those coronavirus positive patients who were also suffering from comorbidities like diabetes.

"Diabetics need strict sugar control during COVID pandemic," he said, addressing a digital symposium -- 'Hello Diabetes Academia 2020'. Those suffering from diabetes have an immuno-comprised status, which tends to reduce their resistance and make them more vulnerable to corona-like infections as well as consequent complications, a statement by the Personnel Ministry quoting Singh said. This, he said, leads to an even more vulnerable situation when a patient suffering from diabetes also has kidney involvement or diabetic-nephropathy, chronic kidney disease etc.

"In a situation like this, the diabetologists have a special responsibility towards their patients in keeping their blood sugar level strictly under control to avoid infection and at the same time educating them about precautions to be exercised," said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel. He said even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the discipline of social distancing and avoiding droplet infection will act as a safeguard against many other infections.

The Union minister complimented mentor Dr V Seshiah from Chennai, Dr A K Das from Puducherry, Dr Shashank Joshi from Mumbai, Dr Banshi Saboo from Ahmedabad, Dr Sunil Gupta and Dr Kavita Gupta from Nagpur and the entire team of organisers for having brought together the best of faculty to deliberate on this important topic, the statement said..