Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandela Prize awarded to Greek and Guinean rights activists

The 2020 Nelson Mandela Prize, which is awarded every five years and recognizes those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity, will go this year to Marianna Vardinoyannis, of Greece, and Doctor Morissana Kouyaté, of Guinea, it was announced on Friday.

UN News | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:27 IST
Mandela Prize awarded to Greek and Guinean rights activists
The President of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, made the announcement during a virtual ceremony, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

United Nations Marianna V. Vardinoyannis, female laureate of the 2020 United Nations Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize., by United Nations

The President of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, made the announcement during a virtual ceremony, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. An in-person award ceremony will take place at a later date, at UN Headquarters in New York.

30 years fighting child cancer

Ms Vardinoyannis is the founder and president of two foundations dedicated to children: the "Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation" and "ELPIDA Friends' Association of Children with cancer."

She has been involved in the fight against childhood cancer for some 30 years and, thanks to her work, thousands of children have been cured. Notably, the ELPIDA association was instrumental in setting up the first bone marrow transplant unit in Greece, in 1999, and the country's first oncology hospital for children, in 2010.

Her foundation also supports programmes for the medical care of refugee children and other vulnerable social groups, human rights education, programmes, and the fight against human trafficking.

Ms Vardinoyannis has been a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador since 1999.

Ending Female Genital Mutilation

United Nations Morissanda Kouyate, male laureate of the 2020 United Nations Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize., by United Nations

As Executive Director of the Inter-African Committee on Harmful Traditional Practices (IAC), Dr Kouyaté is a leading figure in efforts to end violence against women in Africa, including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). He has received several international humanitarian awards for his work.

Dr Kouyaté created IAC in 1984 in Dakar, Senegal, at a time when FGM was a highly controversial and sensitive issue for discussion. The organization aims, through education, to change attitudes towards the practice and allow all African women and children to fully enjoy their human rights, free from the consequences of FGM, and other harmful practices.

It is a partner organization with the UN reproductive rights agency (UNFPA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the UN children's' agency (UNICEF).

On Friday, President of the UN General Assembly, Muhammad-Bande, warmly congratulated Mrs Vardinoyannis and Dr Kouyaté and thanked the selection Committee for its hard work and dedication.

The Mandela Prize was established by a UN General Assembly resolution in June 2014, to recognize the achievements of those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity, by promoting the purposes and principles of the United Nations, while honouring Nelson Mandela's life, and legacy of reconciliation, political transition, and social transformation.

The selection committee, chaired by the General Assembly President, receives nominations from a broad variety of sources including the UN Member States, intergovernmental organizations and NGOs.

The Prize is one of the ways the UN commemorates the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela, the first democratically-elected President of South Africa, and a life-long rights activist who was instrumental in ending the racist apartheid era in the country. The 2020 Prize was awarded just ahead of Nelson Mandela International Day, held annually on 18 July.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada medical officials worried about recent spike in coronavirus cases

A recent spike in coronavirus cases in Canada is worrying and can be linked to groups of young people gathering in bars and elsewhere, a top medical official said on Friday.When we examine recent trends in case reporting, there is some caus...

Soccer-Chilean clubs return to training but no date for restart set

Chilean soccer clubs resumed training on Thursday for the first time since March but the South American nation remains under a state of emergency and there is still no date for a resumption of competitive fixtures. Players from clubs includ...

Snyder vows team will set 'new culture and standard'

Daniel Snyder is committed to changing the culture within his Washington football team. Snyder said as much in statement Friday, one day after The Washington Post reported that 15 women who once worked for the NFL team said they were sexual...

Brazil COVID cases halt exponential rise, though "fight" continues - WHO

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but the country is still in the middle of this fight as new cases and deaths grow by thousands every day, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. Brazil,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020