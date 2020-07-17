Gymnastics-U.S. national body sets new dates for Olympic trials
USA Gymnastics will hold its Olympic Team Trials June 24-27 2021, after postponing them in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The USA Gymnastics Championships, which were called off in May, will take place in conjunction with the trials, June 22-27.
USA Gymnastics will hold its Olympic Team Trials June 24-27 2021, after postponing them in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo 2020 Games are set to run July 23 to Aug. 8 of 2021, after the novel coronavirus outbreak forced their postponement, putting hundreds of would-be Olympians' plans on hold.
The trials will take place at the originally planned-upon venue, the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The USA Gymnastics Championships, which were called off in May, will take place in conjunction with the trials, June 22-27. Top American Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic champion and the most decorated gymnast in world championship history, has said she will make a run for the Games after shaking off doubts that a year delay would derail her training.
