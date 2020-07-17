Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid rising cases,AP to put in place action plan to tackle COVID-19

Reducing the time gap between onset of COVID-19 symptoms and detection to less than 24 hours and prolonging the time from detection to death (of a positive case) to six days should be the two main outcomes of the concrete action plan, according to Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy. The ultimate objectivity was to reduce the mortality rate to less than one per cent, which was now 1.31 per cent,he said, adding the state was "close to a surge" of virus cases.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:41 IST
Amid rising cases,AP to put in place action plan to tackle COVID-19

Amaravati, Jul 17 (PTI): With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the last few days, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said the state was "very close to a surge" of coronavirus cases and decided to put in place a concrete action plan to meet the challenge in all districts. Reducing the time gap between onset of COVID-19 symptoms and detection to less than 24 hours and prolonging the time from detection to death (of a positive case) to six days should be the two main outcomes of the concrete action plan, according to Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy.

The ultimate objectivity was to reduce the mortality rate to less than one per cent, which was now 1.31 per cent,he said, adding the state was "close to a surge" of virus cases. As of Friday, Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 aggregate was 40,646 cases, with 19,814 being active, with a positivity rate of 3.22 per cent.

In the latest Covid Instant Order on Friday, the Special Chief Secretary (Health) directed the district Collectors to re-focus on 12 action points in all very active containment clusters with emphasis on the two main outcomes. He stressed on "very robust community surveillance" in all containment zones, where the cases were high and deaths reported, with focused screening of persons in the high-risk category.

He said sample testing should not be less than 90 per cent daily in the containment zones, with persons with COVID symptoms, those having less than 94 per cent oxygen saturation, frontline health workers, primary contacts of positive cases as the target. "Contact tracing has to happen within 12 hours of a positive result being declared.

Constitute contact tracing teams with village and ward secretariat staff with supervision by the mandal and municipal-level teams," Jawahar Reddy told the Collectors. The Special CS said Risk Communication and Community Engagement should be undertaken through women self-help groups, Anganwadi workers, resident welfare associations and village and ward volunteers.

He asked the Collectors to assess the availability of beds, including those with oxygen facilities and ensure Covid Care Centres were equipped with 3,000-5,000 beds each. Jawahar Reddy asked the Collectors to set up a help desk at each Covid hospital and Covid Care Centre for the convenience of anxious relatives of a positive patient.

Meanwhile, state Covid Nodal Officer M T Krishna Babu said a dedicated helpline number 1902 was made available for coronavirus patients to report grievances, if any, related to supply of food, sanitation facilities and medicines at Covid Care Centres, Covid hospitals and quarantine centres. In the 20 CCCs across the state, 3,071 persons were currently lodged while in 94 quarantine centres 6,727 persons were being taken care of, Krishna Babu said.

"In every district, the Joint Collector (Development) has been made the nodal officer to ensure quality food and medical supplies besides sanitation in all the CCCs, quarantine centres and Covid hospitals," he added.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TTD senior priest suffering from COVID-19 to be shifted to Chennai

A COVID-19 infected senior priest Archaka of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala will be shifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for better medication, a temple official said on Friday. Of ...

COVID-19 concerns: Ikea India temporarily closes outlet in Hyderabad

Eds Repeating after removing fourth para Hyderabad, Jul 17 PTI Ikea India part of the Ingka Group will be temporarily closing its outlet here from Saturday to implement additional safety measures in view of current COVID-19 pandemic,...

Lalu targets Nitish for not venturing out of home; Sushil Modi hits back

RJD president Lalu Prasad Friday charged Nitish Kumar with remaining cocooned inside his official bungalow in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a criticism that prompted a sharp reaction from Chief Ministers deputy and BJP leader Sushi...

Latur video about lake work, not gram panchayat: Official

A probe into a viral video of avillage meeting by Latur authorities ruled out corruptionrelated to the local gram panchayat, a senior official said onFridayThe video shows a man announcing Rs 1.75 lakh as partof a bid, which gave rise to sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020