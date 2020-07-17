Left Menu
Bihar's COVID tally reaches 23,300, death toll mounts to 174

Patna has recorded the highest number of 28 deaths so far, followed by Bhagalpur (16), Gaya (11), Darbhanga (10), Muzaffarpur (eight), and East Champaran, Begusarai and Samastipur (seven each). Patna tops the COVID-19 tally in the state with 3,245 cases, followed by Bhagalpur (1,455), Begusarai (1,066), Siwan (1,065), Muzaffarpur (965) and Nalanda (923).

Updated: 17-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:18 IST
Representative Image

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Bihar on Friday mounted to 174 with six fresh fatalities, while the tally reached 23,300, a rise of close to 1,800 cases since the previous day. The health department said the state reported 901 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Siwan accounted for the highest number of 122 new cases, followed by Nalanda (105), Patna (99), West Champaran (98) and Munger (58).

On Thursday, the state's COVID-19 tally stood at 21,558. The health department said the jump in cases was due to late results of tests which were conducted earlier.

Of the six fresh latest casualties, two were reported from Bhagalpur and one each from Banka, Gaya, Katihar and Patna districts, the department said in its bulletin.

Patna tops the COVID-19 tally in the state with 3,245 cases, followed by Bhagalpur (1,455), Begusarai (1,066), Siwan (1,065), Muzaffarpur (965) and Nalanda (923). The recovery rate in the state was 64.36 per cent and 896 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till date, 14,997 patients have recovered. The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours was 10,273 and the total number of samples tested till date was 3.58 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Centre has taken a grim view of the explosive rate at which coronavirus has spread across Bihar in the recent past. According to a statement issued by Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who hails from Bihar, a three-member team of experts will soon visit the state and take stock of the situation.

The team will be headed by Luv Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, as per the communication to the effect issued by Directorate General of Health Services (EMR Division). The team has been directed to "undertake the visit immediately and coordinate with state health authorities to review the existing situation and provide necessary support and guidance".

