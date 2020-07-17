Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh: 65-year-old unconscious patient taken to private lab on stretcher

Two persons were found taking a 65-year-old unconscious patient on a stretcher to a private diagnostic lab after a neurosurgeon in Kurnool government hospital referred the patient for CT-scan.

ANI | Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:21 IST
A 65-year-old unconscious patient was seen being taken on a stretcher to a private diagnostic lab in Kurnool (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

According to the Superintendent of the Kurnool Government Hospital, Thimmappa was brought to the hospital and he was attended by a neurosurgeon who asked him to undergo a CT-Scan in the hospital itself.

"The patient's family members were asked to wait for half-an-hour at the lab. They didn't wait and took the patient to a private lab and brought him back to our hospital. Our labs are completely functioning," the superintendent added. (ANI)

