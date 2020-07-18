Kathua: 300 COVID-19 immunity camps held

Keeping the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the Kathua-based Indian System of Medicines (ISM), in association with the Ministry of Ayush, organised 300 Ayush camps in the district and distributed free medicines to boost immunity. The beneficiaries of these camps included not only the common citizens but security personnel as well. According to Dr Vikram Singh Jamwal, ADMO, ISM Kathua, "Under the direction of the Ministry of Ayush, as many as 300 camps were set up in the district where we distributed immunity-boosting medicines, which benefited close to 20,000 people. Of them, 50 per cent were security personnel."

"Under the guidelines of the ministry, we also held camps earlier for frontline health workers, old age home residents among others. We are planning to hold more camps at PRI level. There is no medicine yet to fight COVID-19. The only medicine is prevention, for which strong immunity is needed. I hope these medicines will help fight the pandemic," he added. Dr Bodh Paul, while speaking to ANI, added, "We distributed these medicines to CISF jawans. While distributing medicines, we also made them aware of how to fight the pandemic. We focused on distributing medicines to frontline workers as they interact with people the most. With strong immunity, they will be adjusted in every condition, whether it is extreme heat or rain. Immunity is the biggest treatment for COVID-19." (ANI)