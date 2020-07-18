Left Menu
Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate better than national: Data

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 50 per cent around mid-June, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched "Mission Zero" under the Rapid Action Plan to contain coronavirus transmission.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate better than national: Data
Even as Mumbai's COVID-19 case count is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the country's financial capital is nearly 70 percent, which is seven percent more than the national average, official data has revealed. A release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday said that there were 3,42,756 COVID 19 cases in the country (till Friday) and the number of recovered patients was approximately 6.35 lakh, which was 63 percent of the reported cases.

Mumbai's recovery rate is nearly 15 percent more than that of Maharashtra, which is 55.62 percent, it said. According to the data released by Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) on Friday, the number of active cases in Mumbai was 24,307, while 67,830 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 50 percent around mid-June, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched "Mission Zero" under the Rapid Action Plan to contain coronavirus transmission. The rate improved to 57 percent on July 1 and further to around 70 percent on July 15, the PIB statement said.

According to the BMC, the number of coronavirus cases in the city on Friday rose to 98,979, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 5,582. The city includes Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia with a population of around 6.5 lakh, which had emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the metropolis. However, it only had 102 active cases on Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had last week praised the efforts taken to contain the spread of the COVID- 19 in Dharavi. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also said last Saturday that 82 percent of patients in Dharavi have recovered from the infection.

