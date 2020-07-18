COVID infected pregnant woman delivers a healthy child
A pregnant woman infected with coronavirus gave birth to a baby boy at a COVID designated hospital here on Saturday, hospital authorities said. The woman had developed labour pain in the morning. The doctors found that she was developing certain complications and accordingly carried out a minor surgery, authorities said.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:12 IST
The doctors found that she was developing certain complications and accordingly carried out a minor surgery, authorities said. They added that the woman delivered a healthy baby weighing 2.7 kg without any complications.