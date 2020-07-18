43 new COVID-19 infections detected in Muzaffarnagar

43 new COVID-19 infections detected in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:26 IST
Forty-three more COVID-19 infections were registered in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the number of active cases to 168, officials said. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 878 sample results were received by the authorities, of which 43 returned positive
The district magistrate also said one more patient in the district has recovered from coronavirus infection.
