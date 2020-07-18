Odisha Govt warns hospitals, clinics for not treating patients from COVID-19 hotspot

Odisha Government on Saturday has warned strong action against hospitals and clinics who are not admitting and providing medicare to the patients from COVID-19 hotspot districts. In view of the reluctance of some Private Hospitals and Clinics in admitting patients from hotspot districts, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has directed these private health institutions to immediately admit and provide treatment to the patients.

Terming such act of reluctance unethical and illegal, Chief Secretary said, "Action will be taken against the erring institutions as per law." Meanwhile, during COVID-19 situation, the sixth round of surveillance is carried on by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation with a focus on the slum areas. Each person in the slum area is being surveyed repeatedly in a phased manner & tested if found with symptoms, stated the Odisha Government in a press release. (ANI)