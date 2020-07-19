WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up nearly 260,000
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday. (Writing by Lisa Shumaker; editing by Jonathan Oatis)Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 01:35 IST
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday. Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May. 10.
ALSO READ
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpasses 1.5 million: Health Ministry
'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China
Cleveland Indians ponder possible name change
Baseball-Cleveland Indians to consider changing franchise's nickname
Brazil health regulator Anvisa allows Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial