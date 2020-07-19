Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador to move to second stage of economic reopening

Starting on July 21, the manufacturing, footwear, paper and cardboard industries will reopen, as well as public transport, under a plan outlined by the government last month. Bukele and El Salvador's congress have clashed over how to manage the pandemic.

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 19-07-2020 06:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 06:36 IST
El Salvador to move to second stage of economic reopening

El Salvador will move to the second phase of reopening its economy, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday, though cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in the Central American country. Starting on July 21, the manufacturing, footwear, paper and cardboard industries will reopen, as well as public transport, under a plan outlined by the government last month.

Bukele and El Salvador's congress have clashed over how to manage the pandemic. Lawmakers have so far refused to approve a request from Bukele's government for new emergency measures to restrict the movement of people. "If we are not going to lower infections because they do not give us the tools, there is no point in postponing phase two of the economic reopening," the president at a news conference.

El Salvador has registered 11,508 total cases of coronavirus and 324 deaths.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases including 13 in Xinjiang

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday.Of the new infection, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of Chinas far western...

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases including 13 in Beijing

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday. Of the new infection, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of Chinas far wester...

Jharkhand: Four new COVID care centres set up in Ranchi

Keeping the rising number of coronavirus cases in mind, four new COVID care centres have been set up in Ranchi, Jharkhand for asymptomatic patients. According to the district administration of the state capital, these COVID care centres hav...

Haryana: Social distancing norms flouted at rally organised by retrenched physical training instructors

Social distancing norms were flouted at a rally, which was organised by retrenched physical training instructors PTIs in Jind on Saturday. The event was attended by many people including members of Khap Panchayat. Those who participated in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020