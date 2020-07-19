Nashik district sees rise of 416 COVID-19 cases; 7 more die

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district mounted by 416 to 9,491 on Sunday, an official said. With seven more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 390, he said.

With 312 patients being discharged during the day, the number of the recovered cases in the district has reached 6,351, an official release said. A total of 1,150 new suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district in the day.

Out of 34,777 samples tested so far, 9,491 samples have returned positive..