Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia expands loan scheme for virus-hit firms, raises limit

"The next phase of the coronavirus small and medium enterprises guarantee scheme will help businesses move out of hibernation, successfully adapt to the new COVID-safe economy and invest for the future," Frydenberg said in a statement. The government will continue to guarantee 50% of the loan and the repayment period has been increased to five years from three years.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 20-07-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 07:01 IST
Australia expands loan scheme for virus-hit firms, raises limit

Australia will extend its coronavirus loan guarantee scheme for small businesses and increase the credit limit to up to A$1 million ($700,000) from A$250,000, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday. The expanded scheme, which will begin in October this year and run till June 2021, will also allow businesses with a turnover of under A$50 million to apply for loans to fund their investment plans.

Current rules allow businesses to use the loan only for working capital purposes. "The next phase of the coronavirus small and medium enterprises guarantee scheme will help businesses move out of hibernation, successfully adapt to the new COVID-safe economy and invest for the future," Frydenberg said in a statement.

The government will continue to guarantee 50% of the loan and the repayment period has been increased to five years from three years. Under the plan, banks also have the discretion to offer a repayment holiday period.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on Australian economy and the government has pledged over A$160 billion ($112.00 billion), or 8% of GDP, in fiscal stimulus to shore up the economy. Australia has been among the most successful countries in curbing the spread of the coronavirus but an outbreak in the state of Victoria has dimmed hopes of a faster and sharper economic recovery.

More than 15,600 businesses so far have applied for loans worth A$1.5 billion ($1.05 billion) in the first phase of the plan, which is due to end on Sept. 30, 2020, according to government estimates. ($1 = 1.4286 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state reports 275 new cases of coronavirus

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria on Monday recorded one death from the new coronavirus and logged 275 cases of infections compared with 363 cases a day earlier. A woman in her 80s died from the virus overnight, Premier Dani...

Australia expands loan scheme for virus-hit firms, raises limit

Australia will extend its coronavirus loan guarantee scheme for small businesses and increase the credit limit to up to A1 million 700,000 from A250,000, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday. The expanded scheme, which will begin in Oct...

EU leaders struggle with "mission impossible" at deadlocked recovery summit

EU leaders stood at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chairman of their near-record-length summit urged them to make one last push on mission imposs...

EXCLUSIVE-Pact to aid poor cocoa farmers in peril as COVID-19 hits demand

The steepest dive in cocoa demand in a decade has thrown into jeopardy a plan by top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana to guarantee some two million farmers a living wage, sources within the countries regulators said.Leading chocolate-makers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020