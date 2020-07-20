Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diagnosing acute aortic syndrome: New guideline for hard-to-diagnose condition

A new guideline aimed at helping clinicians identify the difficult-to-diagnose acute aortic syndrome has been recently published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 11:15 IST
Diagnosing acute aortic syndrome: New guideline for hard-to-diagnose condition
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A new guideline aimed at helping clinicians identify the difficult-to-diagnose acute aortic syndrome has been recently published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ). Acute aortic syndrome (AAS) is a life-threatening condition that underlies one in 2,000 visits to the emergency department for severe chest or back pain. The rate of misdiagnosis is estimated to be as high as 38 per cent and the risk of death can increase 2 per cent for every hour of delay in diagnosis.

The target audience for the guideline includes emergency physicians, primary care clinicians, internists, radiologists, vascular surgeons, cardiothoracic surgeons, and critical care physicians as well as decision-makers and patients. "This guideline is intended as a resource for practising clinicians, both as an evidence base and a guide to investigation for this high-risk aortic catastrophe," writes Dr Robert Ohle, an emergency physician at the Health Science North Research Institute, Northern Ontario School of Medicine, Sudbury, Ontario with coauthors.

Recommendations include an assessment of risk factors, pain features and high-risk physical exam findings to establish pre-test disease risk. The risk factors include connective tissue disease, aortic valve disease, recent aortic procedure, aortic aneurysm and family history of AAS while high-risk pain includes sudden-onset or thunderclap pain, severe or worst-ever pain, tearing, migrating or radiating pain.

High-risk physical exam findings include aortic regurgitation, pulse deficit, neurological deficit and hypotension/pericardial effusion. The guideline for diagnostic strategy recommends no investigation of those at low risk, D-dimer testing of people of moderate risk and immediate electrocardiogram-gated computed tomography (CT) of the aorta for high-risk individuals.

To help with decision-making, the guideline group created a clinical decision aid to accompany the guideline. The guideline can be adapted by clinicians based on local circumstances as a one-size-fits-all approach may not be feasible.

"This document may serve as a basis for adaption by local, regional or national guideline groups," write the authors. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's foreign minister signals he may quit

Polands Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz signalled on Monday he may resign from his job as the ruling Law and Justice PiS party considers personnel changes in the government following presidential vote earlier this month. The vote, won by...

Alembic Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for diabetes management drug

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets, used for the management of type-2 diabetes. The company has received ten...

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh leaves 3 dead, 6 missing

Cloudburst and heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Pithoragarhs Munsyari region, leaving three people dead and six missing. The incident occurred in Madkhot areas Tanga village on Sunday night and so far two bodies have been rescued.Locals ha...

HC declines to entertain plea to demolish slum on govt land near Majlis Park metro station

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking demolition of a slum cluster, which has allegedly encroached upon a vacant government land behind the Majlis Park metro station in north-west Delhi. A bench of Chief Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020