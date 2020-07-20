Singapore reports 123 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 123 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 112 foreign workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said. The rest 11 cases include five Singaporeans and six permanent residents (foreigners). With the new infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 48,035, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Two imported cases were also reported and they have been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, MOH said. Meanwhile, the MOH and the Ministry of Manpower have apologized for an administrative error that led to a migrant worker being informed of his positive COVID-19 test result three weeks after he was swabbed.

A total of 181 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, while 3,618 are recuperating in community facilities. Singapore has reported 27 deaths from the disease.

The ministry said that 44,086 cases have fully recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals or community care facilities. These include the 253 patients discharged on Sunday..