Pune housing society converts clubhouse into COVID-19 isolation unit

The facility will cater to members of the society and office-bearers when needed. Dr Mantri said on Monday the idea struck him amidst reports that COVID-19 patients are struggling to find beds in hospitals.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amidst reports of a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals here in Maharashtra, a housing society has converted its club house into an isolation facility. The facility in Sigma One Housing Society in Kothrud area houses six beds, an oxygen cylinder and concentrator, side tables, wheel-chairs and medicines.

It took just four days for members of the society to make necessary arrangements after the idea was suggested by Dr Abhijeet Mantri, an ENT surgeon and a resident of the housing complex. The facility will cater to members of the society and office-bearers when needed.

Dr Mantri said on Monday the idea struck him amidst reports that COVID-19 patients are struggling to find beds in hospitals. "Even if beds are available in some hospitals, family members of patients are struggling to locate them," Dr Mantri added.

He further said the isolation facility in his society can accommodate six patients at a time. "Of six, two to three patients can be given oxygen at time. We have also kept basic medicines ready," he said.

In their bid to put the suggestion into practice, some residents of the society stitched curtains for the facility while a member arranged a coffee-maker machine. Another member took up the responsibility of laundry. "A resident, who is an architect by profession, helped us redesign the club house," Dr Mantri said.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram has welcomed the efforts, but said such facilities set up in housing societies cannot be recognized as a hospital. Pune has been seeing a steady rise in the COVID-19 cases, with the district tally reaching 51,885 as on Monday.

Out of the total cases, over 37,000 have been reported from Pune city, as per the figures.

