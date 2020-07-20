Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to offer smaller wage subsidy from October, treasurer to say

"JobKeeper has been an economic lifeline to millions of Australians and that lifeline will be extended for those businesses that need it most," Frydenberg will say, according to extracts of an announcement sent to Reuters. The extracts sent do not reveal the size of the payments, adding only that it will be paid at a "lower level than is currently the case", while eligibility will also be amended to ensure only those who need it the most receive it.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:00 IST
Australia to offer smaller wage subsidy from October, treasurer to say
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

Australia will continue subsidizing the wages of workers from businesses damaged by the coronavirus pandemic, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say on Tuesday, but Canberra will trim the size of payments and tighten the eligibility rules.

Continued fiscal support will ease fears that Australia will suffer a hard economic landing in September when the government's centerpiece policy expires, a fortnightly payment of A$1,500 ($1,049) to workers of businesses damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Known as JobKeeper, Australia is on course to spend A$70 billion to subsidize the wages of about 3.5 million people - a scheme that is widely credited with propping up Australia's ailing economy.

But with most states and territories beginning to reopen their economies, Frydenberg will say Australia can now reduce fiscal support. "JobKeeper has been an economic lifeline to millions of Australians and that lifeline will be extended for those businesses that need it most," Frydenberg will say, according to extracts of an announcement sent to Reuters.

The extracts sent do not reveal the size of the payments, adding only that it will be paid at a "lower level than is currently the case", while eligibility will also be amended to ensure only those who need it the most receive it. In addition to trimming its JobKeeper package, Frydenberg will Tuesday also say Australia will cut its unemployment payments.

Australia in March said it would increase unemployment benefits by A$550 a fortnight until September 30. Like with the wage subsidy, Frydenberg will say the welfare payments will be reduced but will remain higher than that paid before the coronavirus pandemic.

Full details of the package will be announced later on Tuesday. The amended fiscal support comes as Australia is on course to report its first recession in nearly three decades and unemployment hits a 22-year high.

($1 = 1.4304 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ACC profit drops 40.5% to Rs 270.95 cr in Apr-Jun, sales down 37.2% 

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a 40.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 270.95 crore for the quarter ending June, impacted by decline in sales during the lockdown. The company, which follows January-December financ...

There's still work to be done: Stefan de Vrij after draw against Roma

Inter Milans Stefan de Vrij said there is still work to be done after his side was restricted to a draw by Roma. We could have done more in possession, maybe we forced things every now and then and thats where their goals came from, by catc...

Ramesh Chennithala writes to Yechury, says CM Vijayan introduced 'consultancy raj' in Kerala

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has introduced consultancy raj in the state as international funding agencies such as World Bank are...

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Brajesh Thakur moves HC against jail for life for sexual assault

Brajesh Thakur, who was sentenced to life imprisonment till his last breath for sexually assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district, has approached the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and jail term...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020