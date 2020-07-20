Left Menu
6-yr-old seen pushing grandfather’s stretcher in hospital, ward boy suspended: Officials

The ward boy of the hospital’s surgical ward was removed after the eight-second video, in which the boy is seen pushing the stretcher and his mother pulling it, caught the attention of Deoria district magistrate who visited the hospital and ordered a probe into the episode, said officials on Monday. The old man’s daughter Bindu told reporters that the ward boy was demanding Rs 30 each time for taking the stretcher to the ward for the dressing of her father.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:44 IST
A viral video showing a six-year-old boy pushing a stretcher along with his mother to take his ailing grandfather from one ward to another in the adjoining Deoria district hospital has led to the removal of the ward boy as he allegedly demanded Rs 30 for every trip of the service. The ward boy of the hospital’s surgical ward was removed after the eight-second video, in which the boy is seen pushing the stretcher and his mother pulling it, caught the attention of Deoria district magistrate who visited the hospital and ordered a probe into the episode, said officials on Monday.

The old man’s daughter Bindu told reporters that the ward boy was demanding Rs 30 each time for taking the stretcher to the ward for the dressing of her father. Officials said Chedi Yadav of Gaura village under Barhaj area in the district had been injured two days ago and his family members admitted him in the surgical ward of the hospital.

His wife Parvati being too weak to attend on her husband, the old man was being attended by his daughter Bindu Yadav and her son, they said. “Hospital staff was asking Rs 30 every time for pushing the stretcher to the ward for the dressing of my father and when I refused to give him the money, he refused to push the stretcher, so I had to drag it with the help of my son Shivam," Bindu told reporters. Deoria District Magistrate Amit Kishore visited the hospital on Monday and also met the family members of Chedi Yadav and set up a joint probe panel under Sadar SDM and assistant chief medical officer of the hospital and asked them to submit their probe report as soon as possible.

Asked about the viral video, the DM said, “Chedi Yadav of Barhaj is admitted in the surgical ward of the district hospital and his wife Parvati is also very weak as she fainted. The viral video is two-day-old and prima facie, the ward boy has been found to be the culprit. He has been removed by the chief medical officer.” PTI CORR ABN RAX RAX.

