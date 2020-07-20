UK PM Johnson says AstraZeneca vaccine trial results "very positive news"Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:52 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described early-stage clinical trial data on an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as very positive on Monday.
"This is very positive news. A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers at @UniofOxford," Johnson said, on Twitter, linking to a report on the data.
"There are no guarantees, we're not there yet & further trials will be necessary - but this is an important step in the right direction."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- AstraZeneca
- COVID-19