Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Congress girds for a fight over new coronavirus aid bill as clock ticks

U.S. Senate Democrats are prepared to block Republicans from moving forward on a partisan coronavirus aid bill, the chamber's top Democrat warned on Monday, as Republican leaders met at the White House to discuss legislation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:26 IST
U.S. Congress girds for a fight over new coronavirus aid bill as clock ticks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Senate Democrats are prepared to block Republicans from moving forward on a partisan coronavirus aid bill, the chamber's top Democrat warned on Monday, as Republican leaders met at the White House to discuss legislation. The Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives have less than two weeks to hammer out a new relief package before enhanced unemployment benefits run out for tens of millions of American workers made jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy visited the White House on Monday morning to discuss legislation with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to a Republican Senate aide. But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned Republicans not to try to move forward on their own legislation, saying Senate and House Democrats would unite to demand bipartisan action.

"We will stand together again if we must," Schumer said in a letter to colleagues. "A bipartisan, bicameral process will result in a much better bill for the American people." Congress has so far passed legislation committing $3 trillion to the crisis. In the more than 12 weeks since Trump signed the last response law, the number of U.S. coronavirus cases has more than tripled to over 3.7 million.

Similar partisan standoffs preceded the last bills. Senate Republican plans to unveil a coronavirus bill this week have been upstaged by a White House effort to eliminate billions of dollars for coronavirus testing and tracing from the legislation.

"That goes beyond ignorance. It's just beyond the pale. Hopefully, it was a mistake and they'll back off it because it is so very wrong," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC. Republicans and Democrats appear to be far apart on what should be included in the next coronavirus package.

Republicans have circulated draft documents laying out liability protections for businesses, schools, government agencies, and charities. Democrats, who oppose liability protections, have pledged to fight for legislation akin to the $3 trillion bills that the House approved in mid-May. McConnell has said his bill would not cost more than $1 trillion.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

First human trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

An experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials, data showed on Monday, keeping alive the hope it could be in use by the end of...

UK to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty amid China tensions

Britain announced on Monday it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in an escalation of a dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told ...

Treat as representation plea to protect attorney-client meetings in virtual world:HC to BCI

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Bar Council of India BCI to treat as a representation a plea seeking formation of an expert panel to frame rules to protect attorney-client privileged communication when using third-party apps to hol...

Zimbabwe police arrest critics ahead of anti-government protests

Zimbabwean police arrested an opposition official and a journalist on Monday, accusing them of inciting violence ahead of street demonstrations planned for next week by activists who charge government corruption has exacerbated economic har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020