TN Power Minister discharged after being cured of COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Power Minister P Thangamani on Monday was discharged from Apollo Hospital after being cured of COVID-19. "We are very pleased to inform that the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, Government of Tamil Nadu, P. Thangamani has been discharged from Apollo Hospital, Creams Road, Chennai today," said Dr RK Venkatasalam, the hospital's Director of Medical Services.

Thangamani was admitted to Apollo Hospital on July 8 for COVID-19 treatment. "He has been completely cured of COVID-19 after successful treatment. The minister had been earlier admitted to Apollo Hospital on July 8," the hospital said.