Colombia's coronavirus cases top 200,000, deaths at nearly 7,000

The nationwide quarantine - declared at the end of March by President Ivan Duque - is set to last until Aug. 1. Though certain neighborhoods, especially in the capital, are under strict restrictions, other areas have loosened rules as the government seeks to stoke the economy, which is expected to contract 5.5% this year.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 03:55 IST
Colombia's confirmed cases of coronavirus topped 200,000 on Monday, the health ministry said, while deaths from the disease reached 6,929 as the Andean country continues a months-long lockdown meant to stem infections. Colombia now has a total of 204,005 cases, still well behind other Latin American countries like Brazil, Peru, Mexico and Chile, which are among the 10 countries worldwide with the most infections.

Colombia's government has estimated it will reach its peak of cases in August. Several cities, including the capital Bogota, are close to full occupation of beds in COVID-19 intensive care units. The nationwide quarantine - declared at the end of March by President Ivan Duque - is set to last until Aug. 1.

