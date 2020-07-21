Odisha's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 103 with 6 more fatalities, 647 new cases reported

The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha crossed the 100-mark on Tuesday, with six more fatalities taking the total to 103 in the state, a health department official said. At least 647 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally to 18,757, he said.

All six fatalities were recorded from as many districts in the state. "Regret to inform the demise of six Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the health department said in a tweet, adding that all of them had comorbidities.

At least four of them were suffering from hypertension, one of them had cancer, one was a patient of Bronchiectasis, the department said. Apart from the six, two women, both COVID-19 patients, have also died in the state, but the department attributed the cause of their deaths due to "some other reasons".

Of the 647 new cases, 431 were reported from quarantine centres, and 216 from localities. Ganjam reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 225, followed by Cuttack at 84, Khurda at 68, Rayagada at 47 and Balasore at 40.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 5,715, while 12,909 people have recovered from the disease so far. A total of 8,042 samples were examined for the infection on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted thus far to 4,01,644, the official added.