77 per cent of Delhi's population susceptible to COVID-19: National Centre for Disease Control

Nearly six months into the pandemic, 77 per cent of Delhi's population is susceptible to the coronavirus, said Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday. While speaking at a press conference here, Kumar said, "The sero-surveillance was done in Delhi to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 infection among general community of Delhi. Nearly six months into the pandemic, 22.86 per cent people are affected and 77 per cent of the population is susceptible," Dr Singh said.

He said there are two tests, first is the RT-PCR test and the second is Rapid Antigen Test. Both tests are helpful in the treatment and management of infected people. "RT-PCR test and Rapid Antigen Tests are helpful in the treatment of individual COVID-19 patients, while Antibody Detection Tests help assess the prevalence of infection in the community. It is natural that some people such as asymptomatic people are missed by any surveillance network we put in place, in this scenario, a sero-survey helps assess the prevalence of COVID-19 infection in the community," Dr Singh said.

He said out of the 11 districts, eight have sero-prevalence more than 20 per cent. "Eight out of 11 districts have sero-prevalence more than 20 per cent. In central, northeast, north and Shahdara districts have sero-prevalence of about 27 per cent," he said. (ANI)