Left Menu
Development News Edition

In U.S. South, governors clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott overruled a county that wants residents to stay home, saying existing measures on wearing masks and social distancing were enough to keep businesses in the Rio Grande Valley on the border with Mexico from having to shut down.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:18 IST
In U.S. South, governors clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott overruled a county that wants residents to stay home, saying existing measures on wearing masks and social distancing were enough to keep businesses in the Rio Grande Valley on the border with Mexico from having to shut down. In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp squared off against the mayor of his largest city to stop Atlanta from enforcing a mandate that people wear face coverings in public. A court hearing on a mask lawsuit filed by the governor against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms personally was postponed on Tuesday after the judge recused herself at the last minute.

In Florida, a teachers union is suing the state and Governor Ron DeSantis to halt his ordered full reopening of classrooms in a few weeks. The state has reported over 10,000 daily new coronavirus cases for six out of the last seven days. On average last week, 19% of COVID-19 tests came back positive, indicating widespread community transmission in Florida.

Neither Florida nor Georgia have issued statewide mask mandates. Texas' Abbott initially resisted requiring masks but earlier this month agreed to mandate them in most counties. Mandatory mask wearing, seen by health officials as a relatively easy way to slow the virus spread, has become a hot button political issue among Americans, with many conservatives calling such rules a violation of their Constitutional rights.

The clashes between local leaders and their governors comes as coronavirus deaths nationally rise for a second consecutive week and cases climb for a seventh week in a row. At least 16 states have reported record levels of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients in July, and cases have set single-day records in 32 states this month, according to a Reuters tally.

Florida and Georgia had record hospitalizations on Monday and Texas had a record of over 10,600 hospitalized coronavirus patients on Saturday. Some Texas counties are ordering coolers and refrigerated trucks to store bodies as their morgues fill - an alarming sight that was common in New York City at the height of the epidemic there earlier this year.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Amravati division records 206 farmer suicides in March-May

At least 206 farmers committed suicide between March and May 2020 in Maharashtras Amravati division, a period mostly covered by strict coronavirus- induced lockdown, a response to an RTI query has revealed. Half of these suicides took place...

China agrees to "intensive" WTO talks on fisheries - sources

China is ready to fully engage in intensive negotiations agreed on Tuesday by the World Trade Organization to cut subsidies on fishing by year-end, sources following the talks said.The body has been trying to reach a deal for the past 20 ye...

Delhi's sero-prevalence study finds around 23 per cent people affected by COVID-19

Delhis sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people tested had an exposure to the novel coronavirus in the city, which has several pockets of dense population, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Director of ...

Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga over horse-trading charge: Sources.

Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga over horse-trading charge Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020