Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pandemic 'showing no signs of slowing down' in Americas - PAHO

Carissa Etienne told a virtual briefing from PAHO's Washington headquarters that some Central American nations were seeing their highest weekly increase of cases since the virus landed, and that because of the high burden of infectious diseases and chronic conditions in the Americas, three out of 10 people - 325 million - were at "increased risk" of developing complications from COVID-19. "The impact of co-morbidities on the spread of the virus should be a clarion call to every country in the Americas: Use data to tailor your response and make health your top priority," she said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:22 IST
Coronavirus pandemic 'showing no signs of slowing down' in Americas - PAHO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The novel coronavirus pandemic is showing "no signs of slowing down" in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization's director said on Tuesday, with the virus landing in Guianese shield countries on the continent`s northeastern coast and surges in Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru. Carissa Etienne told a virtual briefing from PAHO's Washington headquarters that some Central American nations were seeing their highest weekly increase of cases since the virus landed, and that because of the high burden of infectious diseases and chronic conditions in the Americas, three out of 10 people - 325 million - were at "increased risk" of developing complications from COVID-19.

"The impact of co-morbidities on the spread of the virus should be a clarion call to every country in the Americas: Use data to tailor your response and make health your top priority," she said. She highlighted 900,000 new cases and nearly 22,000 deaths reported in the region over the past week, most of them in Brazil, Mexico and the United States.

Etienne said there were some bright spots. Chile, Argentina and Uruguay made "important progress" in strengthening influenza surveillance and vaccination programs, and there had been "very low" circulation of influenza this year, also highlighting the value of COVID-19 prevention measures such as handwashing and social distancing. She said several Caribbean countries had implemented effective travel restrictions to control outbreak clusters, and as a result, had now been able to resume non-essential travel.

PAHO officials cautioned however, that reopening to attract key tourism income should be done gradually and that testing before travel could create a false sense of security. The officials added that while developments in vaccines were hopeful, problems could still arise in the lengthy process of rolling them out to populations and prevention should still be the priority for governments in the Americas.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk shares new photo of newborn son X AE A-12

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday local time shared a new picture of his two-month-old son with singer Grimes on social media. The child, who made it to headlines soon after its birth for his unique name - X AE A-12 -, was seen deeply gazin...

Amravati division records 206 farmer suicides in March-May

At least 206 farmers committed suicide between March and May 2020 in Maharashtras Amravati division, a period mostly covered by strict coronavirus- induced lockdown, a response to an RTI query has revealed. Half of these suicides took place...

China agrees to "intensive" WTO talks on fisheries - sources

China is ready to fully engage in intensive negotiations agreed on Tuesday by the World Trade Organization to cut subsidies on fishing by year-end, sources following the talks said.The body has been trying to reach a deal for the past 20 ye...

Delhi's sero-prevalence study finds around 23 per cent people affected by COVID-19

Delhis sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people tested had an exposure to the novel coronavirus in the city, which has several pockets of dense population, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Director of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020