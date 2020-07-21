Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Brazil's athletes return to training after months at home

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) reopened its training centres on Tuesday as athletes who missed out on this year's postponed Tokyo Games took the first steps in preparing for action in Japan 12 months from now.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:41 IST
Olympics-Brazil's athletes return to training after months at home
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) reopened its training centres on Tuesday as athletes who missed out on this year's postponed Tokyo Games took the first steps in preparing for action in Japan 12 months from now. Competitors were back in the pool, on courts and at gymnasiums after months of training from home during the new coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a good time for us to go back," said swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha. "Looking forward to the 2021 Olympics. The feeling of starting over to fulfill a dream. Today's first practice was a warm-up." The athletes, all of whom wore masks, wiped down equipment before heaving on weight machines at the start of what they hope will be the road to Tokyo, which has rescheduled the 2020 Olympic Games for July 23-Aug. 8 2021.

"We're facing a very difficult time, but we'll get through it," said Jorge Bichara, the BOC's sport manager. "We're going to resume training. We are going to work very hard next year so that the athletes arrive in good condition at the 2021 Olympics and can represent Brazil."

Rio de Janeiro hosted the 2016 Games and invested heavily in upgrading and building new facilities for athletes to prepare.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk shares new photo of newborn son X AE A-12

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday local time shared a new picture of his two-month-old son with singer Grimes on social media. The child, who made it to headlines soon after its birth for his unique name - X AE A-12 -, was seen deeply gazin...

Amravati division records 206 farmer suicides in March-May

At least 206 farmers committed suicide between March and May 2020 in Maharashtras Amravati division, a period mostly covered by strict coronavirus- induced lockdown, a response to an RTI query has revealed. Half of these suicides took place...

China agrees to "intensive" WTO talks on fisheries - sources

China is ready to fully engage in intensive negotiations agreed on Tuesday by the World Trade Organization to cut subsidies on fishing by year-end, sources following the talks said.The body has been trying to reach a deal for the past 20 ye...

Delhi's sero-prevalence study finds around 23 per cent people affected by COVID-19

Delhis sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people tested had an exposure to the novel coronavirus in the city, which has several pockets of dense population, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Director of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020