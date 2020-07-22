Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump willing to work with China on COVID-19 vaccine for U.S.

Trump has long blamed China for mishandling the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and charged across the United States, killing more than 140,000 Americans and raising the stakes for a quick and viable vaccine. "I think we're going to have some very good results.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 04:13 IST
Trump willing to work with China on COVID-19 vaccine for U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed a willingness on Tuesday to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington. "We're willing to work with anybody that is going to get us a good result," Trump said, when asked if the administration would collaborate with China on a vaccine for Americans, whether China is first to develop one or not. ​

The remarks came a day after researchers said a vaccine against the coronavirus developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc (6185.HK) and China's military research unit appeared to be safe and induced immune responses in most subjects in a closely-watched mid-stage study. The CanSino candidate is one of a handful of vaccines that have shown some promise in early human testing. Others gearing up for such trials include vaccines from U.S.-based Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Germany's BioNTech SE (22UAy.F), in partnership with American drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N).

Data from a combined early/midstage trial of a vaccine candidate being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca (AZN.L) was also released on Monday. Trump has long blamed China for mishandling the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and charged across the United States, killing more than 140,000 Americans and raising the stakes for a quick and viable vaccine.

"I think we're going to have some very good results. We're already in testing. Nobody thought that would be possible," he said. "I think you're going to see something over the next fairly short period of time - maybe very short period of time - having to do with therapeutics and vaccines that are very good," he said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, 'I wish her well'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender. I just wish her well, frankl...

U.S. records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19, California passes 400,000 cases

The United States reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time since June 10 the nation has surpassed that grim milestone, as California closed in on passing New York in tota...

New York, Chicago promise court fight if Trump sends in unidentified federal agents

The mayors of New York City and Chicago said on Tuesday they would take President Donald Trump to court if he sent unidentified U.S. government agents to police their cities, pushing back on a threat that has sparked widespread controversy ...

Europe steams towards coal exit - research

Europes long goodbye to coal is speeding up, in a transition smoothed by the rise of wind and solar power and energy policy that has priced the fossil fuel out of many markets, according to data released on Wednesday.Centuries after powerin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020