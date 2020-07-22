Family members create ruckus inside Mumbai hospital after death of patient

Relatives of a patient, who died at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted for treatment, created ruckus at the hospital premises on July 19. The family members alleged that the patient was administered an injection after which he died.

In the video of the ruckus created at the hospital, the agitated family members can be seen harassing and abusing the medical staff on duty. The Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, however, defended the hospital administration and termed the allegations by the family of the deceased as "unfortunate".

The civic body said that some symptoms of pneumonia and COVID-19 are similar and the patient had been suspected of having the disease, following which the hospital had followed all guidelines laid down by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Further details are awaited. (ANI)