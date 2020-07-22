Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSIR donates over 3 000 masks to schools, orphanages, old age homes

The CSIR donated the masks on 21 and 22 July 2020, as part of the annual Nelson Mandela International Day celebration on 18 July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tshwane | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:04 IST
CSIR donates over 3 000 masks to schools, orphanages, old age homes
The CSIR’s contribution follows the government’s call to assist and protect vulnerable communities during this pandemic and is in line with the organisation’s mandate to improve the lives of South Africans.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has donated over 3 000 masks to disadvantaged schools, orphanages and old age homes in Hammanskraal, Tshwane.

The CSIR donated the masks on 21 and 22 July 2020, as part of the annual Nelson Mandela International Day celebration on 18 July.

The CSIR's contribution follows the government's call to assist and protect vulnerable communities during this pandemic and is in line with the organisation's mandate to improve the lives of South Africans.

The masks will be used to curb the spread of Coronavirus and support learners, frontline staff and essential workers in the schools, orphanages and old age homes, ensuring that education in disadvantaged communities continues and that the vulnerable are protected.

"During this pandemic, pupils and the elderly are most vulnerable. The CSIR wants to ensure that learners, especially in disadvantaged schools, are still able to attend school in a safe and enabling environment during this difficult time.

"The learners are potential science, engineering and technology-based candidates, while the elderly are identified as vulnerable, as they are more at risk of contracting COVID-19, and have fewer chances of recovery. Therefore, they must be protected all the time," said CSIR Acting Group Executive: Human Capital, Andile Mabindisa.

Among the institutions that will benefit from the donations are Masakhane Primary School, Sikhululekile High School, Phuthanang Primary School, Walmansdal High School, Ikatisong High School, Kutullo Disability and Day Care Centre, Tswaranang Orphanage, Luvuyo Orphanage Home, Grace of Help and; old age homes - Lerato la Bagolo Old Age Home and Ikwezi le Themba.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Wikileaks lawyer Garzon to represent Maduro associate in US extradition case

Former Spanish judge Baltazar Garzons law firm said on Tuesday it will represent a detained Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro whom the United States is seeking to extradite from Cape Verde on corruption charges. Alex ...

Centre using ED, CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan: State Transport Minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of using Enforcement Directorate ED and Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan. Khachariyawas said a...

US Domestic News Roundup: Tension, infighting roil Trump White House as coronavirus strategy sputters; Tsunami warning canceled after major earthquake strikes off Alaska and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Tension, infighting roil Trump White House as coronavirus strategy sputtersDifferences over how to fight the coronavirus pandemic have sparked infighting and tension within the White...

Cricket-Anderson hoping to partner Broad in search of series win

Englands most successful bowler James Anderson feels he and Stuart Broad should be paired together to lead the bid for a series win in the decisive test against the West Indies. The hosts are spoilt for choice ahead of Fridays start of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020