CSIR donates over 3 000 masks to schools, orphanages, old age homes

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has donated over 3 000 masks to disadvantaged schools, orphanages and old age homes in Hammanskraal, Tshwane.

The CSIR donated the masks on 21 and 22 July 2020, as part of the annual Nelson Mandela International Day celebration on 18 July.

The CSIR's contribution follows the government's call to assist and protect vulnerable communities during this pandemic and is in line with the organisation's mandate to improve the lives of South Africans.

The masks will be used to curb the spread of Coronavirus and support learners, frontline staff and essential workers in the schools, orphanages and old age homes, ensuring that education in disadvantaged communities continues and that the vulnerable are protected.

"During this pandemic, pupils and the elderly are most vulnerable. The CSIR wants to ensure that learners, especially in disadvantaged schools, are still able to attend school in a safe and enabling environment during this difficult time.

"The learners are potential science, engineering and technology-based candidates, while the elderly are identified as vulnerable, as they are more at risk of contracting COVID-19, and have fewer chances of recovery. Therefore, they must be protected all the time," said CSIR Acting Group Executive: Human Capital, Andile Mabindisa.

Among the institutions that will benefit from the donations are Masakhane Primary School, Sikhululekile High School, Phuthanang Primary School, Walmansdal High School, Ikatisong High School, Kutullo Disability and Day Care Centre, Tswaranang Orphanage, Luvuyo Orphanage Home, Grace of Help and; old age homes - Lerato la Bagolo Old Age Home and Ikwezi le Themba.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)