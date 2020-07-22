Left Menu
Development News Edition

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Azar said the contract with Pfizer and BioNTech brings to five the number of potential coronavirus vaccines that are under development. Trump said Tuesday at a briefing that “the vaccines are coming, and they're coming a lot sooner than anyone thought possible, by years.” But other countries are also scrambling to get their hands on a vaccine for COVID-19, which has killed more than 617,000 people, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:01 IST
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday that the US has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. The US could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.

"Now those would, of course, have to be safe and effective" and be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Azar said during an appearance on Fox News. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced separately that the agreement is with HHS and the Defense Department for a vaccine candidate the companies are developing jointly.

The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously. The program aims to deliver 300 million doses of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, according to HHS. Under the initiative, the government will speed development and buy vaccines before they are deemed safe and effective so that the medication can be in hand and quickly distributed once the FDA approves or authorizes its emergency use.

Pfizer and BioNTech said the US will pay $1.95 billion upon receipt of the first 100 million doses, following FDA authorization or approval. Azar said the contract with Pfizer and BioNTech brings to five the number of potential coronavirus vaccines that are under development.

Trump said Tuesday at a briefing that "the vaccines are coming, and they're coming a lot sooner than anyone thought possible, by years." But other countries are also scrambling to get their hands on a vaccine for COVID-19, which has killed more than 617,000 people, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 4 million Americans have been infected by the new coronavirus and at least 142,000 have died from COVID-19, the disease it causes, according to Johns Hopkins.

Britain announced Monday it had secured access to another 90 million experimental COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and others, a move some campaigners warned could worsen a global scramble by rich countries to hoard the world's limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly two dozen potential vaccines are in various stages of human testing worldwide, with a handful entering necessary late-stage testing to prove effectiveness.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Wikileaks lawyer Garzon to represent Maduro associate in US extradition case

Former Spanish judge Baltazar Garzons law firm said on Tuesday it will represent a detained Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro whom the United States is seeking to extradite from Cape Verde on corruption charges. Alex ...

Centre using ED, CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan: State Transport Minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of using Enforcement Directorate ED and Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan. Khachariyawas said a...

US Domestic News Roundup: Tension, infighting roil Trump White House as coronavirus strategy sputters; Tsunami warning canceled after major earthquake strikes off Alaska and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Tension, infighting roil Trump White House as coronavirus strategy sputtersDifferences over how to fight the coronavirus pandemic have sparked infighting and tension within the White...

Cricket-Anderson hoping to partner Broad in search of series win

Englands most successful bowler James Anderson feels he and Stuart Broad should be paired together to lead the bid for a series win in the decisive test against the West Indies. The hosts are spoilt for choice ahead of Fridays start of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020