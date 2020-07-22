MoS health receives 1st tranche of 4,475 oxygen concentrators from Temasek Foundation

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey received on Wednesday the first tranche of 4,475 oxygen concentrators from Singapore's Temasek Foundation. The Foundation has offered to donate 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India, the Health Ministry said.

The remaining oxygen concentrators will be received in August. These devices will be made available to states and Union Territories for management of moderate cases of COVID-19, it said in a statement. Expressing gratitude towards Temasek Foundation for their generous help, Choubey said the oxygen concentrators will substantially aid the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

Terming this contribution "very timely", he also complimented the Indian Red Cross Society for facilitating the import of devices in the quickest possible time. Efforts of the Tata Trusts in coordinating the entire process were also acknowledged, the statement said.

"I express deep gratitude to all the people who have made donations to the cause of fighting COVID-19 in the country through donating blood, plasma and also making donation in kind," Choubey was quoted as saying in the statement. "Under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, India has been leading the fight against COVID-19 through coordinated efforts between the Centre and states and UTs through the 'Whole of Government' approach. The encouraging results are being visible across the country. We are committed to providing all possible support to the State and UT governments in their efforts," he said.

About the use of oxygen concentrators, the minister said that these devices are helpful for those suffering from a moderate state of COVID-19, who may require low oxygen support. "They convert atmospheric air to therapeutic oxygen that has a concentration of 90 per cent to 95 per cent." As the machine obviates the need for transportation and refilling of heavy oxygen cylinders, they can be placed in the wards where such patients are provided care, Choubey said, adding that they are especially useful in remote areas, where logistical constraints may hinder continuous supply of oxygen cylinders.

According to the health ministry statement, oxygen concentrators can be used at COVID Care Centres and the Railway Coaches that have been repurposed as COVID Care centres..