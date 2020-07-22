Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African restaurants plead for end to 'job-killing' restrictions

Alcohol in my restaurant accounts for 40% of my sales," Mateza said outside his 150-seater steakhouse that has not re-opened since the end of March. He has not laid off staff, but about 70% of them have not received any money yet from the government's Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which has been paying out COVID-19 relief payments to employees who cannot work as a result of the restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:23 IST
South African restaurants plead for end to 'job-killing' restrictions

Thousands of South African restaurant and bar owners placed tables and chairs on the streets outside their premises on Wednesday in a nationwide protest against lockdown restrictions that prevent them from selling alcohol or trading after 9 p.m.

The nation's hospitality sector is one of the hardest-hit by government restrictions imposed at the end of March to curb the spread of the coronavirus. At the end of June, restaurants were allowed to offer sit-down services again, but at limited capacity and without serving alcohol.

But that is not enough for Llewy Mateza, owner of The Local Grill in the Parktown North suburb of Johannesburg. "I'd like the government to reinstate the sale of alcohol, which would then make my business sustainable to a certain extent. Alcohol in my restaurant accounts for 40% of my sales," Mateza said outside his 150-seater steakhouse that has not re-opened since the end of March.

He has not laid off staff, but about 70% of them have not received any money yet from the government's Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which has been paying out COVID-19 relief payments to employees who cannot work as a result of the restrictions. The Department of Employment and Labour has said the delays in payments have been due to a lengthy vetting process and adapting its systems to cope with a ten-fold increase in benefit payments.

Mxolisi Mhlongo, a waiter at The Local Grill, said he was selling fish and vegetables from his garden to fend for his wife and three children. Waiter Devin Moyo, who works at nearby restaurant Rockets, said he had not been able to afford the smallest things for his family.

"Just to pay the bills has become a problem. The government hasn't done enough in helping us with the UIF so most of the families are going to bed hungry," Moyo said, holding a placard reading #JobsSaveLives. Wendy Alberts, chief executive officer of the Restaurant Association of South Africa, said about 400,000 jobs have been lost in the sector since the end of March, with more businesses closing their doors permanently every day.

A recent survey by Esus-Group found about 67% of restaurants were receiving less than 20% of their usual monthly turnover compared to July last year, while 90% of fine-dining restaurants had stayed shut since the lockdown began.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan battle shifts to Supreme Court, ED raids CM’s brother

The battle within the Congress reached the Supreme Court Wednesday with the Rajasthan Speaker filing a petition against a high court order directing him to defer disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congr...

48 dead in Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Assam so far this year

At least 48 persons have lost their lives in Japanese Encephalitis JE and other such Acute Encephalitis Syndrome AES out of 331 cases across Assam this year, the National Health Mission NHM said on Wednesday. The National Vector Borne Disea...

Kakrapar Atomic Plant-3 attains criticality; experts hail scientists for mastering PHWR tech

Experts hailed the Department of Atomic Energy for mastering an unfamiliar pressurised heavy water reactor PHWR technology and building the 700 MWe Kakrapar nuclear power reactor unit-three in Gujarat that attained criticality on Wednesday....

Zimbabwe court suspends police search warrant against Econet

Zimbabwes High Court on Wednesday suspended a police search warrant against mobile telecoms firm Econet Wireless which sought to force it to turn over details of subscribers and transactions as part of a money-laundering probe. Econet, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020