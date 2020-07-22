Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 bln for 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

The contract is the most the United States has agreed to spend on a vaccine, although previous deals with other vaccine makers were intended to also help pay for development costs. Pfizer and BioNTech will not receive any money from the government unless their vaccine succeeds in large clinical trials and can be successfully manufactured, according to a Pfizer spokeswoman.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:57 IST
U.S. to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 bln for 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE if it proves to be safe and effective, the companies said on Wednesday. The contract is the most the United States has agreed to spend on a vaccine, although previous deals with other vaccine makers were intended to also help pay for development costs.

Pfizer and BioNTech will not receive any money from the government unless their vaccine succeeds in large clinical trials and can be successfully manufactured, according to a Pfizer spokeswoman. Under the agreement, the government would also have an option to procure an additional 500,000 doses. Pfizer said the price for the additional half billion doses if ordered would be negotiated separately if the U.S. orders them.

The vaccine, if successful, will be made available to Americans at no cost, although their health insurance may be charged, the U.S. department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said. The vaccine has already shown promise in early-stage small studies in humans, producing the type of neutralizing antibodies needed to fight the virus. In those trials, subjects received two doses of the vaccine. That means a 100 million doses would be enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans.

The deal suggests a U.S. price of $39 for a two-dose regimen. The Pfizer/BioNTech candidate is one of the most advanced of over 150 vaccines being developed against COVID-19, which has claimed more than 600,000 lives globally and crippled economies.

The vaccine utilizes the chemical messenger RNA to instruct cells to make proteins that mimic the surface of the coronavirus, which the immune system sees as a foreign invader and mounts an attack. Although the technology has been around for years, there has never been an approved messenger RNA (mRNA)vaccine. The aim is to produce vaccines that can end the pandemic by protecting billions of people from infection or severe illness, and governments have signed deals with drugmakers to secure supplies of various candidates. Whether any will succeed remains far from clear.

The Trump administration has agreed to spend billions of dollars for the development and procurement of potential vaccines under its Operation Warp Speed program. Other vaccine makers that have signed deals to receive U.S. government funding for their efforts include Moderna Inc , AstraZeneca Plc and Novavax Inc.

Pfizer said it will deliver the doses if the product receives emergency use authorization or U.S. approval after demonstrating safety and efficacy in a large Phase III clinical trial involving up to 30,000 subjects that could begin as early as later this month. The companies said they could be ready to seek some form of regulatory approval as early as October if trials are successful.

Pfizer and BioNTech currently expect to manufacture up to 100 million doses globally by the end of 2020, and potentially more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021, subject to final dose selection from their clinical trial. On Monday, the companies agreed to supply the United Kingdom with 30 million doses of the vaccine candidate, but did not disclose a price.

Pfizer shares were up 4%, while BioNTech's U.S.-listed shares were up 13%.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladeshi pirate arrested near Kolkata

A Bangladeshi pirate was arrested in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday. Ashraf Sardar, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on Tuesday by officers of the Sonarpur police station near Kolkata, following a tip-...

Don't expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021 -WHO's Ryan

Researchers are making good progress in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization WHO expert said on Wednesday. WHO is wor...

As federal deployment looms, Chicago mayor calls for end of violence

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday called on witnesses to come forward with information about an overnight gunfight at a funeral, a day after she said she would welcome help from the FBI and other federal agencies, but not a Portland...

First cargo express to start from South Central Railway

The first Cargo Express of Indian Railways will run between here and New Delhi from August 5 and also carry non-bulk commodities, providing low- tariff and quicker transport mode for agriculture producers and traders among others, the South...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020