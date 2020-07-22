451 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally crosses 5,000

Left Menu
In the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 451 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, taking the state's tally past the 5,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease shot up to 57 with two more fatalities. Meanwhile,  two more COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday -- one each at AIIMS, Rishikesh and Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 451 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, taking the state's tally past the 5,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease shot up to 57 with two more fatalities. Haridwar district reported the highest number of 204 cases, followed by Udham Singh Nagar (98), Nainital (73), Dehradun (43), Tehri (11), Uttarkashi (nine), Pithoragarh (five), Pauri (four) and Almora (four), a state health department bulletin issued here said.

With the addition of the new cases, the state's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 5,300, of which 3,349 patients have recovered, 38 migrated out of the state, and 57 are dead. There are 1,856 active cases in the state, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday -- one each at AIIMS, Rishikesh and Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun. A 47-year-old COVID-19 patient died at AIIMS, Rishikesh. According to the death summary provided by the hospital, he died of ventricular fibrillation, respiratory failure, the bulletin said.

A 46-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was referred from the Max Hospital, died at the Government Doon Medical College. The hospital described the cause of death as b/l COVID-19 pneumonitis, scrub typhus, leading to cardio-pulmonary arrest.

