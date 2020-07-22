Left Menu
COVID-19: IMA hails Goa's decision to allow home-quarantine

However, on the government's decision to allow deputy collector to decide about the home quarantine facility to such patients, Samuel said health officers should be made in-charge to recommend home quarantine and not the administrative officer like deputy collector. "Local elected representative and deputy collector, along with the health officer, will ensure that the people, quarantined at home after testing positive, follow all the rules," he said.

COVID-19: IMA hails Goa's decision to allow home-quarantine
The Goa chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday welcomed the state government's decision to allow the asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients to be home-quarantined. Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that the government will allow the asymptomatic patients to get home quarantined if the entire family is found infected.

"We welcome the decision of the government to allow home quarantine facility for the people of Goa who are willing to stay in their houses with adequate facilities," IMA's Goa unit president S Samuel said in a statement. However, on the government's decision to allow deputy collector to decide about the home quarantine facility to such patients, Samuel said health officers should be made in-charge to recommend home quarantine and not the administrative officer like deputy collector.

"Local elected representative and deputy collector, along with the health officer, will ensure that the people, quarantined at home after testing positive, follow all the rules," he said. "Those who violate the rules should be fined," Samuel added.

The IMA also hailed the government for introducing rapid antigen testing for the people who arrive here from outside the state. "Antigen testing should be eventually applied to all the asymptomatic contact tracing, which can prevent unnecessary isolation of people and specially health care workers and government staff," he said.

According to Samuel, the IMA wants the government to withdraw its rule that makes it mandatory for private hospitals with ICU to reserve 20 per cent of its capacity for COVID-19 management.

