Nearly 78% beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi hospitals: AAP govt

The Delhi government on Wednesday said nearly 78 per cent beds for coronavirus patients are lying vacant in government and private hospitals of the city The national capital recorded 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,26,323.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:03 IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday said nearly 78 per cent beds for coronavirus patients are lying vacant in government and private hospitals of the city

The national capital recorded 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,26,323. Delhi hospitals have a total of 15,475 beds for COVID-19 patients, out of which, only 3,342 beds are occupied, indicating that nearly 78.40 per cent beds are available, according to the city government's health bulletin. As many as 7,966 patients are in home isolation, it said. Nearly 7,500 beds are lying vacant, out of nearly 10,000 beds, available in COVID care centres and health centres, the bulletin said. In view of the pandemic, the Delhi government has also made arrangements of beds in hotels and banquet halls which are linked to hospitals. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last month said Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that around 7,000 beds will be occupied by June 15, and 15,000 beds will be occupied by June 30. However, experts have said that Delhi might need a fresh forecast for the end of July since there has been a decline in cases. The government had predicted that the national capital would see 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July-end. PTI SLB SRY

