Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil indigenous chief Aritana hospitalized with COVID-19 after arduous journey

Aritana Yawalapiti, one of Brazil's most influential indigenous leaders, arrived at a hospital in the central city of Goiânia early on Wednesday to be treated at an intensive care unit for COVID-19, after an arduous journey over rural roads with a dwindling supply of oxygen. The hospitalization of Aritana, who is around 70 years old and leads the people of the Upper Xingu in central Brazil, is a powerful symbol of the threat to vulnerable indigenous communities in Brazil, the world No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:34 IST
Brazil indigenous chief Aritana hospitalized with COVID-19 after arduous journey

Aritana Yawalapiti, one of Brazil's most influential indigenous leaders, arrived at a hospital in the central city of Goiânia early on Wednesday to be treated at an intensive care unit for COVID-19, after an arduous journey over rural roads with a dwindling supply of oxygen.

The hospitalization of Aritana, who is around 70 years old and leads the people of the Upper Xingu in central Brazil, is a powerful symbol of the threat to vulnerable indigenous communities in Brazil, the world No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States. Aritana came down with COVID-19 symptoms in recent days, and initially declined to leave his village in a remote part of the state of Mato Grosso, according to Celso Correia Batista, who aids indigenous people. However, as his condition deteriorated, and he needed oxygen to breathe, Aritana agreed to be hospitalized, Batista said.

Aritana and Batista set off on a 10-hour drive to a hospital in the small city of Canarana, in Mato Grosso. After performing a lung scan, they began looking for ways to get him to an ICU, but were unable to find a doctor willing to transport him by air. As a result, they decided on a risky nine-hour car journey to Goiânia. Batista said they traveled with four 1,000-liter oxygen cylinders during the trip - two of which were "practically empty" - to keep the chief alive until he reached the hospital. On the way, Batista said, the cylinders were replaced by full ones in a quick pit-stop. "Otherwise we would have lost him," he said.

After arriving in Goiânia at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aritana had to wait 30 minutes outside the hospital as he had not traveled with any documents. "His condition is serious, but he has every chance of survival," said Batista. (Writing by Pedro Fonseca, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload nears 20,000-mark; death toll mounts to 108

Odishas COVID-19 caseload inched towards the 20,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,078 new cases on Wednesday, a health official said. Five more patients succumbed to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 108, he...

Man held for attempting to kidnap his brother's daughter in Delhi

Facing a shortage of funds, a man attempted to kidnap his brothers four-year-old daughter in Shakarpur area here to get a huge amount as ransom. However, the girls mother failed his abduction bid and saved her daughter from the clutches of ...

Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members - officials

Airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan killed 45 people, including civilians and Taliban, local officials said on Wednesday.Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the governor of Adraskan District in the eastern Afghanistan province of Herat, said at least eight ...

Suresh Kumar Kashyap appointed as Himachal Pradesh BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap as chief of the partys Himachal Pradesh unit. We are confident that under the leadership of Suresh Kumar Kashyap, BJP Himachal Pradesh will move further towards succ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020